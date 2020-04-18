Black Belt Eagle Scout/ Mariee Sioux

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Released in September of 2018, Mother of My Children was the debut album from Black Belt Eagle Scout, the recording project of Katherine Paul. Heralded as a favorite new musician of 2018 by the likes of NPR Music, Stereogum, and Paste, the album was also named as a “Best Rock Album of 2018” by Pitchfork, and garnered further end-of-year praise from FADER, Under The Radar and more.

Mariee Sioux is a California activist and folksinger. 

