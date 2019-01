The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Lexington Opera House to perform Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” featuring Marc Martel, the voice behind the worldwide hit movie “Bohemian Rhapsody”. The show begins with the multi-platinum-selling album performed note-for-note, sound-for-sound, followed by a full set of Queen’s greatest hits. Marc Martel, who joins the band as vocalist for this epic performance, is a world-renowned singer known for his uncanny vocal likeness to Freddie Mercury.