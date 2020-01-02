Kentucky Black Mass Vol. 1

Blasfemas Records & Productions Presents Kentucky Black Mass Vol. I.

On Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, Blasfemas Records proudly presents KENTUCKY BLACK MASS VOL. I. This Black Mass will be taking place at the new Cosmic Charlie's in Lexington, Ky., the first time for Blasfemas Productions at this venue.

Co-headlining this show will be unholy purveyors of Black/Death, from Canton, Ohio, playing for the first time in this miserable state of Kentucky, FUNERAL OF GOD!

Also, from Nashville, Tennessee, with their brand of atmospheric Black Metal, PRIMEVAL WELL!

Local support will be provided by Raw Black/Thrash duo Christrape(members of Apochryphal Revelation/Brood In Black) and Raw Black Metal from the Hollows, Brood In Black.

Die-hards, maniacs, infidels, wraiths, and minions are infernally welcome to this first edition of Kentucky Black Mass to celebrate the new year, to bear witness to real underground Black Metal, and to worship everything unholy and blasphemous.

This event is 18+ with valid ID.

Brought to you by Trash Talk.