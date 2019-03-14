Pigeonholing Blackberry Smoke has never been easy. Since emerging from Atlanta in the early ’00s, the quintet—vocalist/lead guitarist Charlie Starr, guitarist/vocalist Paul Jackson, bassist/vocalist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner and keyboardist Brandon Still—has become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk. Fans of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gov’t Mule, Grateful Dead and more will love the premier concert of Blackberry Smoke in Lexington.

Blackberry Smoke has evolved from rough-edged club act to arena-ready rock ‘n’ roll juggernauts, while steadily extending and expanding the Southern rock tradition. Since the group’s formation in 2000, the band has never shied away from hard work, playing more than 250 shows a year and building an ever-expanding audience on the strength of its live shows. In addition to winning fans and friends through out the United States, they’ve toured Europe multiple times and performed for the first time ever in Australia to sold-out crowds. Along the way, Blackberry Smoke has found time to record a handful of independent releases, including the albums Bad Luck Ain’t No Crime, Little Piece of Dixie and The Whippoorwill, plus a pair of EPs, the concert DVD “Live at the Georgia Theatre,” the live CD/DVD set Leave A Scar and their latest project Holding All the Roses, the first album the band feels properly captured their musical essence. Additionally, the band has had songs featured in movie and video game soundtracks, including EA Sports’ Madden NFL 16, performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan and toured with and befriended idols such as The Marshall Tucker Band, ZZ Top, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.