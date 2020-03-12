Studio Players: "Bloody Murder"

A group of the usual British murder-mystery types gather for a weekend retreat at the sumptuous country estate of the esteemed Lady Somerset. Suddenly, someone dies of poison! Well, of course. Oh, what fun! But wait … Her Ladyship refuses to summon the police! She says she won't go through all this again. Is this actually just another formulaic, all-too-predictable mystery story? Or is it something diabolically … different? A Christie parody with a twist. Rated PG

Production Dates: March 12-29, 2020

Opening, Fridays, and Saturdays: 8:00pm

Sunday matinees: 2:30 pm