Blossom Hall is a blend of 90s alternative rock and 60s vocal harmony. Blossom Hall have been compared to the Pixies, the Strokes and late era Beatles. In their first two years as a band, Blossom Hall has opened for Broken Social Scene, Born Ruffians, Frightened Rabbit and R. Ring. The band released an EP, "Parasols" in January of 2018, and are also working on a full-length record to release in 2019. Event is 21+ and admission is $5.