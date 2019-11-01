Enjoy FREE live music in the Grand Atrium by Blue Slate Chamber band, with a set designed to have attendees tearin' up the dance floor to all the best classic rock hits.
The Red Mile 1200 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 View Map
