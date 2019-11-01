Blue Slate Chamber

to Google Calendar - Blue Slate Chamber - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Slate Chamber - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Slate Chamber - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Slate Chamber - 2019-11-01 22:00:00

The Red Mile 1200 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

Enjoy FREE live music in the Grand Atrium by Blue Slate Chamber band, with a set designed to have attendees tearin' up the dance floor to all the best classic rock hits.

Info

The Red Mile 1200 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 View Map
MUSIC
8592550752
to Google Calendar - Blue Slate Chamber - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Slate Chamber - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Slate Chamber - 2019-11-01 22:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Slate Chamber - 2019-11-01 22:00:00
.