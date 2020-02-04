The inaugural Bluegrass Sustainability Summit will empower attendees to create change in our businesses, homes and communities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Kentucky’s poet laureate, visit with local exhibitors, be inspired by local high school students and learn about regional success stories from Cincinnati and Louisville, as well as from smaller Kentucky communities.

Featuring Keynote Speaker: Mark Fisher - VP Facilities, Planning and Sustainability at the Cincinnati Zoo (the “Greenest Zoo in America”)

The Summit will conclude with the formation of Action Teams to take on local opportunities and challenges in the following areas:

Waste Reduction

Water Quality

Sustainable Agriculture/Local Food

Energy Efficiency/Climate Change

All Central Kentuckians — including elected officials, government employees, businesses, students and those working in community and environmental fields — are invited to become inspired to work together to make Kentucky a greener state.

More information regarding the event and the day’s agenda can be found at https://bggreensource.org/summit/.