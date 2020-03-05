Blue Grass Trust: Antiques & Garden Show

Alltech Arena Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The Blue Grass Trust Antiques & Garden Show  is renowned for its beauty, southern charm, and 80+ dealers from around the country. 

Honorary Co-chairs Dr. Shailendra and Mrs. Kathy Chopra will kick-off the show at the Gala Preview Party Thursday evening, March 5, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. A cocktail party, with food by Catering by Donna, an open bar, complimentary valet parking, and first-look shopping opportunities.  Reservations for the Gala are $150 per person, $250 per couple, and $95 for individuals age 35 and under.

