Bonterra Organic Wine Dinner

Epping’s on Eastside / Poppy & Olive 264 Walton Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

A special wine + dinner pairing event featuring Bonterra Organic Vineyards, one of the industry leaders in organic and biodynamic farming. The evening will feature Kentucky-inspired cuisine by Epping's Chef de Cuisine Nate Voorhees, paired with five Bonterra wines presented by special guest Emily Walz of Bonterra.

Tickets cost $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing events@eppingsoneastside.com.

The event will be held in the intimate Epping's private dining room. Reception from 6:30 - 7 p.m., with dinner beginning at 7 p.m.

Info

FOOD & DRINK
