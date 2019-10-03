Book Discussion: The Color Purple

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Join DaMaris Hill for a discussion about Alice Walker’s THE COLOR PURPLE in preparation for Carnegie Classics: The Color Purple. The group will discuss the themes of the intimacies of epistolary form and the influence of natural environments.

This is a free event. Registration is required.

To learn more about Carnegie Classics: The Color Purple, visit CarnegieCenterLex.org/event/carnegie-classics-color-purple.

