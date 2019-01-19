Bootsie and Funkabiliy

×
Bootsie andFunkabiliy is an old school Soul-R&B-Funk cover band consisting of seasoned professionals who have shared the stage with such legends as The Temptations, The Ohio Players, Harry Belafonte, and Johnny Rawls.
Creaux 310 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
