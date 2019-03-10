Bourbon Ranch Album Release Show/ Pistol Whip

Founded in the Summer of 2014 as a side project from various other bands, the boys in Bourbon Branch gained a regional following and reputation for musicianship and songwriting. Featuring Logan Gray (vocals/guitar), Kenneth Bolin (bass/vocals), Cecil Smith (drums), Mike Reynolds (vocals/guitar) and Joe Spencer (vocals/keys) Bourbon Branch mixes southern rock, country, blues, Motown, and a touch of bluegrass in to their sound. Key influences include: Blackberry Smoke, The Black Crowes, Eagles, Waylon Jennings, Vince Gill, Dwight Yoakam, The Rolling Stones, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.