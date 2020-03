Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament takes place over five days at Rupp Arena. The unique nature of the tournament and NBA-style pre-game and post-game celebrations at the finals draw fans throughout the state. For more information and tickets visit rupparena.com

Games:

Wed., March 18 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Thurs., March 19 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Fri., March 20 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sat., March 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Sun., March 22 at 2:00 p.m.