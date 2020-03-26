Brad Heller and The Fustics

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Brad Heller - Whether with his backing band, The Fustics or performing as an acoustic artist, Brad Heller has established himself as a credible force among current songwriters. Honing his craft for over a decade and a half the Wilmington, North Carolina, transplant has built a reputation as a thoughtful songsmith who tackles a wide range of personal and social issues. Bouncing between a myriad of genres, Heller finds the creative drive in honoring musical influences that inspired him, while never abandoning his own unique sound.

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
