Brad Heller and The Fustics

Brad Heller - Whether with his backing band, The Fustics or performing as an acoustic artist, Brad Heller has established himself as a credible force among current songwriters. Honing his craft for over a decade and a half the Wilmington, North Carolina, transplant has built a reputation as a thoughtful songsmith who tackles a wide range of personal and social issues. Bouncing between a myriad of genres, Heller finds the creative drive in honoring musical influences that inspired him, while never abandoning his own unique sound.