Origins Jazz Series presents Brazukas

Tee Dee's Lounge 266 E 2nd St , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

OJS brings one of Kentucky’s premiere Brazilian jazz ensembles to Tee Dee’s. Featuring Diego Lyra, Brazilian pianist/composer currently living in Louisville, Ky., Andrey Junca, an active Brazilian musician, Kiko Sebrian, drummer and percussionist, and Thomaz Souza saxophonist, composer and arranger. 

Two General Admission Seatings, 7:00 and 9:15p. All-Evening Passes available. Tickets on Sale Soon - Purchase a Season Pass for Guaranteed AccessBuy in advance - additional $5.00 fee for at the door purchases.Cash bar during the show.

