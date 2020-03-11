Breaking the Bronze Ceiling: I am Woman Hear Me Pour

In partnership with Maker's Mark, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling (BTBC) presents an evening of art and bourbon to benefit BTBC in honor of Women's History Month. Free admission. Meet BTBC monument artist Barbara Grygutis. Featuring art for sale from local female artists. Purchase personalized collectible caricature bottles of Maker's Mark (limited quantity available). Craft Maker's Mark cocktails will be available to those 21 years and older. Music and mingling. Light refreshments. Proceeds benefit BTBC. For more information about BTBC, visit www.BreakingtheBronzeCeiling.com.