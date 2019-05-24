Bronte Fall/ Chelsea Nolan/ Quite Literally

Brontë Fall is a musical potion of edgy pop-rock, Americana, and band founder Teri Bracken’s classical music training. Already an orchestral violin player, keyboardist, and vocalist, Bracken craved the rawness of Americana roots music and the aching beauty of traditional fiddle tunes. When she fell in love with the craft of songwriting, all the pieces fell into place. Traveling the country from Boston to New York to Nashville, and then back to her hometown of Chicago, Bracken set in writing songs that were unedited, honest, modern, and, at times, impolite. Outspokenly feminine and reminiscent of the Brontë sisters, who dared to have a voice in a time when women didn’t, Bracken’s voice has come to boldly define Brontë Fall.

Quite Literally is a folk band out of Louisville, KY.

Chelsea Nolan is a Stanton, KY americana singer and writer.