Brother Smith is a young six piece band, native to the Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky area. Led by Brothers Wes and Aaron Smith, the group has created a unique blend mixing the heart of Country, the creativity of Funk, and the passion of Soul.

The Zach Longoria Project is an 11-member band from Louisville with a vein. With R&B seated at the core of their music, ZLP weaves elements of jazz and a touch of old-school this & that to create what they like to call “Kentucky Fried Soul”.