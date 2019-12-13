After a 9 year run under the names of "Brown Sugar", "Homage Due" and "Community Expressions", the group a few years off as the landscape of the local hip hop scene began to change. Now that "The Devine Experience" has re-branded through Kingtucky LLC, bringing Brown Sugar back was one of their first orders of business.This is a vintage hip hop vibe and a safe space for new and up and coming artists, seasoned vets, and fans of indie art to come together in the spirit of hip hop culture.

MC's:

Alex Hernandez (dance)

D. Lee

Yvngn

Kevin Kross

Big B (Struggle Team)

Peety Smooth

ChillKousin

Black Pharoah

ROC

Devine Carama