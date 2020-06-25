Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers

Google Calendar - Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers - 2020-06-25 19:00:00

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Bruce Hornsby, the creatively insatiable pianist and singer-songwriter from Williamsburg, Virginia, always has succeeded on his exceptional gifts, his training, and his work ethic. He became a global name in music by re-imagining American roots forms as songs that moved with the atmospheric grace of jazz. He has returned to traditional American roots forms, collaborating with Ricky Skaggs. He has played with the Grateful Dead. He has fused the plunk and dazzle of twentieth-century modernist classical composition to singer-songwriter emotional inquiries.

Info

oh_02.jpg
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers - 2020-06-25 19:00:00
.