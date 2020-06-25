Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers

× Expand Halcyon Days, Bruce Hornsby performs at Cain Park in Cleveland. Bruce Hornsby will take the stage at the Kentucky Theatre on Saturday, June 16.

Bruce Hornsby, the creatively insatiable pianist and singer-songwriter from Williamsburg, Virginia, always has succeeded on his exceptional gifts, his training, and his work ethic. He became a global name in music by re-imagining American roots forms as songs that moved with the atmospheric grace of jazz. He has returned to traditional American roots forms, collaborating with Ricky Skaggs. He has played with the Grateful Dead. He has fused the plunk and dazzle of twentieth-century modernist classical composition to singer-songwriter emotional inquiries.