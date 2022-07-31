"By a Thread" Meet the Puppets Something Extra Event

Join the actors and puppeteers of Ingénueity Unlimited's "By A Thread" in a special Something Extra Event to explain, demonstrate, and answer audience questions about how various puppets were brought to life for this production. From Giants approximately 9-foot-tall to the two-person Unicorn to a brave little Bluebird, the public is invited step behind-the-scenes with Ingénueity Unlimited to understand how the magic was made.

The event will follow shortly after the July 31 matinee of "By a Thread" at Woodford Theatre, 275 Beasley Rd, Versailles, KY 40383.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling the Woodford Theatre Box Office at 859-873-0648 for $6 ($5 + $1 convenience fee), in-person at the Woodford Theatre Box Office Monday - Friday between 10am - 6pm for $5, or right before the event at the Woodford Theatre Box Office (i.e., at the door) for $5.

Attendance at a "By a Thread" performance is not required to enjoy this specific event. However, we'd love to see you for one (or more!) of our ten performances at Woodford Theatre, July 28 - 31 and August 4 - 7, 2022!

For more information about the production, visit IU on Facebook or Instagram @ IngenueityUnlimited or https://www.woodfordtheatre.com/