"By a Thread" World-Premiere Theatre for Young Audiences Play

On the outskirts of the land of Florenz, a tailor named Hart wishes for a life of adventure beyond his shop’s window. Meantime, in the capital, Princess Berdine wishes to find a peaceful resolution to the long war waged with the bordering Giants. When a mysterious purveyor of (quite possibly magical) jam pays a visit to Hart’s town, a series of choices emerge that teach them the importance of communication, the benefit of being openminded, the value of kindness, and the need for gender equity. From protecting a Magic Tree to saving a unicorn to caging the Wildschwein, join Ingénueity Unlimited for this world-premiere, live theatre performance that explores an embellished reimagining of the Grimm classic tale "The Brave Little Tailor."

Best enjoyed by ages 8+. Rated G.

Performances take place July 28-31 and August 4--7, 2022 at Woodford Theatre, 275 Beasley Rd, Versailles, KY 40383.

Curtain times are 7 p.m. for evening performances Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. for afternoon matinees Saturday-Sunday.

Tickets: $18 for Adult // $15 for Children, Students, Seniors, Military, Teachers, and Healthcare Workers.

To purchase, visit www.woodfordtheatre.com or call the Woodford Theatre Box Office @ 859-873-0648 or visit the Woodford Theatre Box Office in-person Monday - Friday from 10am-6pm. There is a convenience fee charged for online and phone orders.

For more information about the production, visit IU on Facebook or Instagram @ingenueityunlimited