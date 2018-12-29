Café Shambhala Meditation

The Shambhala Meditation Center is returning to its renovated (new) building at the corner of Mill and Maxwell streets in December! Café Shambhala is the center's main public meditation event, held on Saturday mornings. Learn about taming your mind and enjoy a weekly social gathering of new and old practitioners. Meditation instructors are available for newcomers and anyone with questions about meditation practice.
Shambhala Center of Lexington 305 West Maxwell, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
