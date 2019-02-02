In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the UK School of Music, the Singletary Center for the Arts presents the Canadian Brass with the UK Wind Symphony under the direction of Dr. Cody Birdwell.

With an international reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles today, Canadian Brass has truly earned the distinction of “the world’s most famous brass group.” Masters of concert presentations, Canadian Brass has developed a uniquely engaging stage presence and rapport with audiences. Each of their concerts will show the full range from trademark Baroque and Dixieland tunes to new compositions and arrangements created especially for them – from formal classical presentation to music served up with lively dialogue and theatrical effects. The hallmark of any Canadian Brass performance is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and, most of all, fun – but never at the expense of the music. Whatever the style, the music is central and performed with utmost dedication, skill and excellence.

Free Advance tickets for University of Kentucky students are available with student ID at the SCFA ticket office. Free Advance tickets not available on the day of show.