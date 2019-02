Blending rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana traditions into a high-energy style the group calls ether-electrified porch music, the Virginia quintet’s poetic songs are brought to life with acoustic & electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, cello, banjo, penny whistle, pedal steel, accordion and rich vocal harmony.

Writing and producing from their home studio in Richmond, VA, Carbon Leaf has released 17 albums and performed 2,400+ live shows over the course of their career.