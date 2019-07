Cardome Fall Fest on September 13th and 14th at the Historic Cardome Centre property on US 25 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Featuring live bands, great food and drinks, and fun for all ages. Bands include Trippin Roots, Southern Daze, Shanghai Express, and Ben Lacy. Enjoy food from local Georgetown vendors and get your chance at a $10,000 prize raffle.

Friday 5pm-midnight

Saturday 11am-midnight.