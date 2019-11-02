Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple."

Carnegie Classics is an annual event themed around a classic work of literature, designed to fully envelop attendees into literary themes and other elements surrounding the work, in a fun, theme-party-type atmosphere. This year’s event focuses on Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” and will feature pop-up renditions of the Tony-award winning revival by the University of Kentucky Opera and Everett McCorvey, Ph.D.; Southern-style food from MiMi’s Kitchen; art from Brianna Armstrong highlighting the African American quilting tradition; and more.