Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple."

Google Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple." - 2019-11-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple." - 2019-11-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple." - 2019-11-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple." - 2019-11-02 19:00:00

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Carnegie Classics is an annual event themed around a classic work of literature, designed to fully envelop attendees into literary themes and other elements surrounding the work, in a fun, theme-party-type atmosphere. This year’s event focuses on Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” and will feature pop-up renditions of the Tony-award winning revival by the University of Kentucky Opera and Everett McCorvey, Ph.D.; Southern-style food from MiMi’s Kitchen; art from Brianna Armstrong highlighting the African American quilting tradition; and more.

Info

Carnegie-building.jpg
Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Google Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple." - 2019-11-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple." - 2019-11-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple." - 2019-11-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carnegie Classics: "The Color Purple." - 2019-11-02 19:00:00

Tags

.