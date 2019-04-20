Cassadee Pope

Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The singer’s powerhouse voice, inimitable presence, and endless charm transformed her into a force of nature beloved by millions worldwide. Following her victory on Season 3 of NBC’s The Voice, her 2013 full-length debut, Frame By Frame, bowed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart and Top 10 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. Its lead single “Wasting All These Tears” not only notched an RIAA platinum certification, but it also achieved “Breakthrough Video of the Year” at the CMT Music Awards in 2014. Additionally, she would receive nominations at the American Country Awards and People’s Choice Awards, to name a few. 

Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
