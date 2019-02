Lexington band Catawampus Universe reunites for a two-night event at the The Burl. The band plays a groovy mix of psychdelic rock, funk and dub. Featuring musicians: Joel Crisp, Steve Cherry, Tingo Lee, David Farris, Tripp Bratton, Eric Belt, Dale Hilen, Willie Eames and Michael Thurman.

Night One will feature special guests: DJ Mizla' and Club Dub

Night Two will feature special guests: DJ Mizla', Mecca Live! Dance Studio, and Club Dub