Character Fest: Sy Richardson

Character Fest

July 22-25. The Kentucky Theatre

A new spin-off of Harry Dean Stanton Fest will continue the spirit of that event with an inaugural film festival set to honor a different character actor or actress every year.

The first honoree is writer/director/singer/actor Sy Richardson, who co-starred in “Repo Man” alongside Harry Dean Stanton. The weekend will include a retrospective of some of Richardson’s most notable films, many of which are classics of American independent film. Richardson will participate in Q&A’s following select screenings.

More info and the schedule will soon be available at www.kentuckytheatre.org.