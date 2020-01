4:00 pm – 6:45 pm Holiday market with festival foods, crafts, traditional costumes, calligraphy, mini Chinese class, cultural displays and family activities.

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Performance featuring festival songs, dances, Chinese music ensemble including Erhu, Hulusi, Yangqin, Pipa, Jinhu, dragon dance and special presentations of acrobatics and Sichuan Opera (Face Changing).

Limited seating available. Tickets are $15 each. To book tickets, you may call (859) 224-8072 or (859) 806-4024.