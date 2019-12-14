"Christmas of Enchantment" with Princesses

The Snow Sisters, Cinderella, the Frog Princess, the Beauty Princess, and Rapunzel will host a royal dinner in the Grand Ballroom with dance performances, musical performances, and Christmas magic.
Guests may meet and converse with many characters from favorite fairytale stories. Each child will receive a gift from the princesses of Gleam and Glow and be invited into a Christmas dance and sing-along. Photo opportunities are available.
Info
Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
DANCE, FOOD & DRINK, OTHER