"Christmas of Enchantment" with Princesses

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

The Snow Sisters, Cinderella, the Frog Princess, the Beauty Princess, and Rapunzel will host a royal dinner in the Grand Ballroom with dance performances, musical performances, and Christmas magic.

Guests may meet and converse with many characters from favorite fairytale stories. Each child will receive a gift from the princesses of Gleam and Glow and be invited into a Christmas dance and sing-along. Photo opportunities are available.

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
