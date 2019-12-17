"Christmas Memories" Dinner Theatre @ The Kentucky Castle

Celebrate the Season with “Christmas Memories" dinner theatre at The Kentucky Castle! Vagabond Stage Productions will bring to life classic tales like “The Littlest Angel” and “The Gift of the Magi” as well as comedic scenes that are sure to tickle your funny bone. Enjoy dinner in the Ballroom with a festive dinner and social seating.

MENU

Appetizer: Gruyere Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Puff Bites

Soup: Sweet Potato and Apple Bisque, Creme fraiche

Entree: Beef Short Ribs, au jus, fresh herbs // Cranberry Roasted Airline Chicken Breast

Sides: Fingerling Potatoes // Hand Carved Heirloom Carrots

Dessert: Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle, cranberries, orange zest anglaise, pound cake, white chocolate curls, whipped cream

Menu subject to change