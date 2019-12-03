Christmas Teas at Waveland

Waveland State Historical Site Waveland Museum Ln, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Waveland State Historic site is magical at Christmas. Each room has a separate themed Christmas tree. Come for a tour of the Waveland Mansion, twinkle lights, candles flickering, lace tablecloths, fine china, Christmas in a cup tea, delightful holiday food and a small gift from Waveland. Reservations are required. Call 859-272-3611. 

Christmas Tea Prices: $35.00 per person. Gluten free options available. $5.00 fee for gluten-free option. Must be requested at time of registration.

Christmas Tea Dates: December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 2pm

Christmas Evening Tea on December 11th at 6:30 p.m.

Waveland State Historical Site Waveland Museum Ln, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
