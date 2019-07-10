City Awake/ Indigo Storm/ Sea Foam Samples/ Byrd Law

Formed in 2018, City Awake's musical triumvirate is a blend of hard rock, alternative rock, and blues rock encompassed by a classic rock overlay and modern music principles. Within this rock & roll palette you'll find slick guitar solos, heavy driving rhythms, and mellow atmospherics as City Awake strives to bring the many diverse soundscapes of rock & roll music to the forefront of every listeners' mind.

Byrd Law is a brand-new jazz quartet from Eastern and Central Kentucky. Consisting of two guitarists, a drummer, and an electric/acoustic bass player, Byrd Law has a sound that pays tribute to the traditions of jazz with a modern mindset and an acknowledgement of the latest sounds. Their influences include a diverse line up of Jonathan Kreisberg, Allan Holdsworth, the Oscar Peterson Trio,