The closing reception for time - art that plays with time. February 16, from 7-10 PM, with music by Robert Beatty and performance art by Dima Strakovsky & Dave Farris.

An exhibition of artworks that operate over time. Artists include:Steve Armstrong

Robert Beatty

Daniel Graham

Richard Hoagland

Doreen Maloney

Letitia Quisenberry

James Robert Southard

David Wischer

Curated by Alex BrooksFree and open to the public.BYOB 21+