Color Chaos Grand Opening

Color Chaos, the newest concept by sister company, Breakout Games, will celebrate its grand opening with an event that promises to be a BLAST.

Color Chaos is an hour-long, team-based challenge that always ends with a bang. Through a series of five exciting games, players evade lasers, test their luck, and get blasted with glowing paint! (Don’t worry—all players are issued a hazmat suit for protection). Mixing up competition, collaboration, and a whole lot of fun, Color Chaos is perfect for group outings of all kinds.

Color Chaos is located at 309 N. Ashland Avenue St. 120. To book online or learn more, visit colorchaos.com or follow along on Instagram at @colorchaosgames.

Dates & Times:

Friday, Feb 15: 6 - 9:30pm

Saturday, Feb 16: 4 - 9:30pm

Sunday, Feb 17: 2 - 9:30

Monday, Feb 18: 10 - 7:30pm