Comedy Off Broadway: Christopher Titus

Employing what he's labeled 'hard funny,' Christopher Titus, star and creator of the Fox show, "Titus," has released eight ninety-minute albums in as many years. Known for leaving no stone unturned, especially within his own life and family, Titus takes his audience on a 90-minute ride that will leave them exhausted from laughter. Titus is currently performing his ninth and newest show, "Stories I Shouldn't Tell."