The Lexington Theatre Company's Concert Under the Stars returns, featuring the next generation of theatre artists presenting an evening of magical music making.

Select beers, delicious Equus Run Wine and select cocktails will be available for purchase on site. Or bring your own picnic dinner! (No outside alcoholic beverages will be permitted).

Equus Run grounds open at 4:30 PM. Wine Tastings at The Pavilion from 5-7 p.m. (starting at $7). Bar opens at 5:30 p.m.. Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.. Tables will be reserved for parties of 8 for a discounted price ($180/table) or general admission single tickets can also be purchased ($25/person).