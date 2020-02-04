Discussion about Public Art

The city of Lexington's public art commission is hosting a series of public discussions about public art, and encouraging artists, arts organizations, business leaders and others to take part.

Jan. 14, 2020 // 5:30-6:30 PM // Lyric Theatre

--All are welcome; artists and arts organizations encouraged to attend!

Feb. 4, 2020 // 5:30-6:30 PM // Portofino Restaurant

--All are welcome; businesses and business leaders encouraged to attend!

March 26, 2020 // 5:30-6:30 PM // Meadowthorpe Park

--All are welcome!

For those who can't attend but would still like to participate, a survey can be found here: bit.ly/publicartlexington.