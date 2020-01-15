Creative Lecture Series: Anne Lewis Film Screening & Conversation

Longtime Appalshop director Anne Lewis will host a screening of the documentaries “Evelyn Williams” and “On Our Own Land,” followed by a lecture and conversation as part of the Transylvania University "Creative Lecture Series," which features guests that include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers. The screening takes place in Cowgill room 102.

For more details on the series and a full schedule of this year’s guests, visit http://www.transy.edu/newsroom/creative-intelligence.