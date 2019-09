Cincinnati’s 21c Museum Hotel museum manager and curator of Morlan Gallery’s “Resilience 101” Eli Meiners will host a curator’s talk and panel discussion as part of the Transylvania University "Creative Lecture Series," which features guests that include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers.

For more details on the series and a full schedule of this year’s guests, visit http://www.transy.edu/newsroom/creative-intelligence.