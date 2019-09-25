Creative Lecture Series: Lyndsey Gilpin Lecture

× Expand Lindsey Gilpin

Founder and editor-in-chief of Southerly magazine Lyndsey Gilpin will give a lecture on journalism at the intersection of ecology, justice and culture in the American South as part of the Transylvania University "Creative Lecture Series." The series features guests that include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers. Gilpin’s lecture takes place in Cowgill room 102.

For more details on the series and a full schedule of this year’s guests, visit http://www.transy.edu/newsroom/creative-intelligence.