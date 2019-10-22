Creative Lecture Series: Maurice Manning and Ansel Elkins Reading

Transylvania professor of English and writer-in-residence Maurice Manning and visiting writer-in-residence at the University of Kentucky Ansel Elkins will deliver the Coast to Coast Centennial Readings as part of Transylvania University’s "Creative Lecture Series," which features guest speakers that include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers.

For more details on the series and a full schedule of this year’s guests, visit http://www.transy.edu/newsroom/creative-intelligence.