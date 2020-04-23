Actor, writer and producer David Koechner stars as Tush on CBS's "Superior Donuts." He's also well-known for his roles as Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” Koechner recently starred in Legendary’s “Krampus” and Roadside Attraction’s “Priceless.” On the small screen, he appears in Showtime's "Twin Peaks," Comedy Central’s “Another Period,” ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and voices reoccurring characters on FOX’s “American Dad” and Netflix’s “F is for Family” and “All Hail King Julien.”

Showtimes:

Thurs., April 23 at 7:15 p.m.

Fri., April 24 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Sat., April 25 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.