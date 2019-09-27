David Liebe Hart/ Shawnthony Calypso/ Dr. Paul

Best known for his roles on Adult Swim's Tim & Eric productions and his new series, I Love David, Liebe Hart is an outsider musician, actor and painter. A true original, he has communicated with extra-terrestrials, owns a large collection of puppets, and is obsessed with trains. Along with world-class backing musician, Jonah "Th' Mole" Mociun, David puts on a show guaranteed to wow old fans and new ones alike, performing bizarre songs along with puppets, projected video accompaniment, oddly endearing stories, crowd interaction and surprises.