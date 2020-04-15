David Sedaris

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Join best-selling author and NPR contributor, David Sedaris for an evening featuring all-new stories, an audiences Q&A, and a book signing. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers.The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. David Sedaris returns to the road following the release of his most deeply personal and darkly hilarious collection, Calypso.

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
