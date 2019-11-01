This 12th annual event commemorating the Mexican holiday “Dia de los Muertes” (Day of The Dead) will feature live music and dance, traditional foods, hands-on crafts, a candlelight parade after sundown from the Living Arts and Science Center, and an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground. Each year this community event brings together individuals, groups, students and teachers from both the Latino and non-Latino communities.
Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
