On November 1, the “Night of the Angels”, the Living Arts & Science Center will present the 12th annual Day of the Dead Festival with a celebration at the Living Arts & Science Center as well as at the Old Episcopal Burying Ground at the corner of E. 3rd Street and Elm Tree Lane. This event is a fun, participatory experience for the entire family.

The Day of the Dead Festival is a true community event bringing together individuals, groups, students and teachers from the Latino and non-Latino communities. Join the celebration and experience the rich visual, musical, dance and culinary traditions of this holiday that is celebrated in Mexico and parts of Central and South America. The Festival will include live music and dance performances, traditional food, hands-on crafts, art exhibits and a gallery talk by the artists, a candlelight parade, and an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground.

Traditional Mexican dance performed by various Lexington dance companies.

A variety of hands-on crafts typical of Day of the Dead celebrations will take place indoors and out including activities such as decorating Sugar Skulls ($2 fee), dancing catrinas, tin ornaments and traditional headdresses. Contribute to a community altar by bringing a memory from someone close to you.

Day of the Dead Exhibition

The LASC’s annual Day of the Dead exhibits brings together the rich visual traditions of this holiday that celebrates the memories of family, friends and other public figures. Presented in conjunction with our Day of the Dead Festival, these exhibits generally feature artists of Latino heritage or artists that make work in response to the Mexican celebration Dia de los Muertos and a Community Schools Art Project.

Traditional food from area restaurants will be available for purchase at the LASC. The LASC will also serve complimentary pan de muertos, the traditional bread of the dead.

$2 suggested donation per person. Sugar skulls available to decorate and take home $2

Activities are indoors and outdoors. This event will take place rain or shine.